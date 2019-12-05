Madison Valley Rural Fire Department is asking to keep an eye out for an important missing piece of equipment they lost near Ennis on their way to a vehicle fire incident.
A vacuum mattress used to transport victims was in a green JanSport duffel bag fell off their vehicle and onto the road. When another fire crew came to pick it up, the bag was gone.
The vacuum mattress is red and has a silver pump with it.
If you have the bag or any information on where it may be, call (406) 682- 3311 or drop it off at MVRFD Station #1 at 5037 U.S. Highway 287 N.