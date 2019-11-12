The state's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Task Force will meet for the fourth time Friday, November 15 in Great Falls from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Heritage Inn.
The D.O.J.’s Missing Persons Specialist, Misty LaPlant, will update task force members on the scope of missing indigenous persons in Montana. Senator Jason Small will give an overview of the LINC Act and LINC Coordinator Tina Chamberlain will brief attendees on the LINC tribal college solicitation.
According to the meeting agenda there will be a time for public comment at 3 p.m.