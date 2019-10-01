Lower Rattlesnake resident finds bear in apartment complex trash

MISSOULA- Peaches, apples, garbage, oh my!
It hasn't turned completely winter yet which means our furry bear friends aren't quite ready to hibernate, and one Missoula resident has proof.
Jaxon Anderson, who lives in an apartment complex in the Lower Rattlesnake neighborhood said around 8 p.m. Monday night, he arrived home to throw something away and was startled by a large bear.
He also said this isn’t the first time he has seen a bear eating trash out of his complex, which is why it is so crucial to make sure trash, domestic fruit, as well as bird feeders should be put away safely.