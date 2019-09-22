Up in Glacier National Park, construction on the iconic Sperry Chalet is almost complete and ABC FOX Montana got an exclusive first look inside before it opens up again to the public.
Two years ago the Sperry Chalet was destroyed by a wild fire but now construction crews are working hard to bring the historic building back to its former glory.
Located high above the clouds, and known for its breathtaking views, the Sperry Chalet was a popular get away in Glacier National Park, but after the Sprague wild fire passed through the park in 2017 little was left of this historic building.
“It was a death in the family experience,” Chalet Operator Michael Warrington said, “because this is such a deep rooted place for us.”
Michael Warrington grew up at Sperry, his grandparents took over operation of the chalet back in 1954.
“Growing up my brother and I were pretty spoiled because doesn’t everyone’s grandma own a hotel in the mountains?” Warrington said.
Years later, Warrington remembers exactly where he was when the fire consumed Sperry.
“Coming back around the corner to Granite Park I saw the big black cloud coming over Mount Brown and I just knew in my heart that was it,” Warrington said.
With nothing but the walls and the chimney left standing the park was quick to stabilize the structure so they could start rebuilding next spring.
But that’s easier said than done. Rob Terrio is one of the Construction Superintendents and he told me remote constructions projects come with a special set difficulties.
“This is the first time I’ve had to stay this many days in a tent,” Terrio said.
The first problem they have to navigate is getting supplies, everything has to be hauled up to the construction site by mule train. And what’s not brought up by a three-hour mule ride is flown in by helicopter and even that has its challenges.
“When we started setting the roof on this thing the first two days we got snowed out they would get a few logs up a storm would come in and the helicopter would have to take off,” Terrio said.
Even with help from the air a lot of man power is still required.
“Everything that goes into this building if it’s not picked up by a helicopter like the roof and logs, everything else has been packed in there by hand,” Terrio said.
And crews are taking extra precautions in construction, like a fiberglass roof and fire treated shingles, to ensure a wildfire doesn’t threaten the chalet again.
“What we have done there is what they call a collective plate that runs all the way down and around the building. That plate is sealed in with a fire rated caulk,” Terrio said.
For a lot of the construction crew this is their first time out at Sperry but now they feel like they are also a part of the family.
“It seems like everything we do everyone thanks us for,” Terrio said, “that goes a long way with my guys and they work just a little bit harder when they know someone else is proud of what they do besides themselves.”
“Its eye watering this Dick Anderson construction crew, they are amazing carpenters. Its jaw dropping the quality of work they are putting in, the attention to detail, it’s going to look the same on the outside and the inside will look very much like it used to,” Warrington said.
Both Warrington’s family and Glacier National Park are hopeful they will be able to start hosting guests at Sperry Chalet again on July first.