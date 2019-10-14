MISSOULA - A long-discussed project to build a new hotel and conference center downtown has a new key player: the owner of the Wilma and the Top Hat.
A release issued Oct. 14 says businessman Nick Checota is taking the development rights of the Hotel Fox Partnership, and will assume responsibility for the massive project. The proposal will go in front of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency on Wednesday.
Checota is the businessman behind recent renovations of the Top Hat, Wilma and the new Kettlehouse Amphitheater. His company Logjam Presents organizes the concerts at the venues.
The Riverfront Triangle Project is a plan to remodel a corner of Orange and Front Street that's currently occupied by a parking lot. Decades ago, the site was home to the Fox Theater.
Under Checota's involvement, the $100 million project would include a 400-space parking garage, hotel and "multipurpose civic event center" with designs for a venue that could put on concerts for 6,000 people.
The event center could bring an estimated 12,000-15,000 people from outside Missoula into downtown each month, the release says.
Developers hope to launch construction on the project in summer 2020.