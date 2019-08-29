MISSOULA - Logjam Presents is giving away 500 tickets to the final Osprey home game of the season on Aug. 31.
The Osprey recently cancelled six home games after the field was damaged during the Aug. 11 Mumford and Sons concert put on by Logjam Presents.
From the Logjam press release:
To help our friends at Osprey baseball and the greater Missoula community, we’re celebrating the last homestand of the season with a massive 500 ticket giveaway! The tickets we purchased will be for the final home game of 2019, when the Osprey take on the Idaho Falls Chukars on Saturday, August 31st at Ogren Park.
Tickets will be given to the Boys and Girls Club, Hawthorne Elementary, Paxson Elementary, Bonner School District, Washington Middle School, Franklin Elementary, and Lewis and Clark Elementary to be given away at their discretion.
Tickets will also be given away in person at the Top Hat, from 3-6pm, Wednesday, August 28th – Friday, August 30th, for anyone who asks about the promotion until the tickets are gone.