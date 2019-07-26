SEELEY LAKE - Crews are still working to clear a substantial landslide over a road that leads to a popular trailhead into the Bob Marshall Wilderness.
The mudslide on Lodgepole Road was reported on Thursday, and some campers were temporarily stuck while a bulldozer crew cleared several feet of debris over the road.
The Seeley Lake Ranger District is still working to clear parts of Lodgepole Road and redirect water that's seeping through the debris piles and softening the road. They ask the public to avoid Lodgepole Road in the meantime.
Officials said the area is prone to erosion after the devastating 2017 Rice Ridge fires, which tore through much of the area.