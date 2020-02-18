Local sandwich shop in Bozeman donates funds to help firefighters purchase new gear

BOZEMAN- When a firefighter is coming to save your house or help you out of a sticky situation you might not be thinking about the gear.
Because of a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the fire department in Manhattan doesn’t have to worry about it either.
Gear sets cost about $3000 each and the Gallatin River Ranch Rural Fire Department in Manhattan says they were pushing the limit with their gear.
“Budget shortfalls led to a lot of deferred maintenance and deferred purchases including the gear that we’re getting with this grant,” John Andrews Medical Officer with the Gallatin River Ranch Rural Fire Department said.
They not only fight fires in the Manhattan area but they often times respond to Bozeman and Belgrade as part of mutual aid.
“This allows us to finally get over the top in terms of equipment deficiencies we’ve had in the past,” Andrews said, “We now can outfit our firefighter with state of the art modern personal protective equipment.”
Andrews explained that the Gallatin River Ranch Rural Fire Department is operated by volunteers and runs on a little over $100,000 a year. This is an $8700 grant is going to go a very long way.
The funds will go to three sets of gloves, jackets, pants, suspenders, helmets, and face shields along with boots, gloves, and hoods.
Gear used by firefighters actually has an expiration date, it's only supposed to last 10 years and for the local Firehouse Subs in Bozeman giving back to first responders is part of their mission, so they're very excited to be putting new gear into circulation for the department.
“Since the store has opened $217,000 has been donated to Montana first responders and that includes everything from the Bozeman Police, [Bozeman] Fire Department, Livingston Fire Department and now we're really excited to have a grant application for the Gallatin River Ranch Rural Fire Department,” Jeff Cartron the owner of Firehouse Subs said.
The department says this is going to be a huge financial relief and it will help them funnel funds into other directions to continue to make the department running efficiently.
They added that their next big undertaking is building a new fire station.
If you work for as a first responder and would like to apply for funding through the foundation you can follow this link.