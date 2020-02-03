Livingston thrift shop awarded $52,000 to 44 different organizations in 2019

LIVINGSTON- The small town of Livingston has a population of about 7,000 but has a huge heart.
The Community Closet Board of Directors distributes profits to charitable activities in Park County.
The Community Closet Thrift Stores in Livingston has reached a milestone, $500,000 given in charitable grants since opening its doors in 2005.
In the past 14 years, they have expanded from one to three stores with the goal to create a sustainable cycle of reuse, recycling, and reinvestment in our community.
Community Closet’s Board of Directors reviews grants applications four times a year.
In 2019, $52,000 was awarded to 44 different organizations and activities in Park County.
The next grant deadline is March 31, 2020, and you can learn more and on how to apply here.
In the Fall 2019 grant cycle the projects funded included:
- Abuse Support & Prevention Education Network (ASPEN) programs supporting victims of domestic violence and a Media Literacy Training.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Park and Sweetgrass Counties providing children facing adversity with supported adult mentor relationships.
- Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) providing child advocate training for volunteers representing the best interests of child abuse or neglect victims.
- Community School Cooperative’s Cougar Fridays admission fee scholarships for middle school students who would not otherwise be able to afford to participate in educational experiences with professionals from the community.
- Friends of the Community providing basic necessities for those in transition or crisis.
- LiveWell 49 suicide prevention programs and outreach.
- Livingston Community Choir’s holiday concert.
- Livingston Recreation Department’s Breakfast with Santa activities.
- Stafford Animal Shelter spay/neuter surgical packs for adoptable dogs and cats.
- Windrider Transit’s marketing and outreach for their free public transportation.
- Yellowstone Ballet Company’s Nutcracker Ballet.