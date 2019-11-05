BOZEMAN - A man from Livingston was charged with assault with a weapon during a road-rage incident on Tuesday, November 5.
Charging documents allege 50-year-old Gregory Alan Taxiera of Livingston flailed his gun at another driver while he kept speeding up next to him and then slowing down behind.
According to the document, Taxiera said he was in the left lane trying to pass a semi truck when a "white box car" pulled up behind at a fast speed. Taxiera said he thought the other driver was trying to run him off the road. When they pulled up next to each other, documents say the driver flipped off Taxiera. Taxiera allegedly rolled down his window, flipped off the other driver and held up a gun, according to documents. Taxiera alleged he never pointed the gun at the driver, he just held it up and pointed it forward. However, the driver said Taxiera pointed the gun forward and back at him multiple times.
Documents say Taxiera told police he was pointing out to the other driver, "If you're going to use your truck as a weapon, I'm more than happy to defend myself." According to the other driver, he was not certain whether or not Taxiera intended on shooting him.
Taxiera was arrested for assault with a weapon and is jailed at the Gallatin County Detention Center on no bond.