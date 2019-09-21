MISSOULA- An episode of Live PD aired last night, featuring a case of missing Jermain Charlo.
Detective Guy Baker was interviewed by hosts about Jermain Charlo, a Native American woman who went missing after a night out with friends in Missoula.
Jermain Charlo has been missing since June 16, 2018, she was 23-years-old at the time and has brown eyes, brown hair and is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has a flower tattoo on her chest and a tattoo of a deer on her left shoulder blade.
Baker says Jermain was a mother of two sons and was born and raised on the Flathead Reservation and she wanted to be a wildland firefighter.
Even years later detectives are still following up on leads.
“The investigation has continued and it’s still very active today,” Baker told Live PD.
“A day doesn’t go by that I don’t think about Jermain Charlo and I’m very committed to finding out what happened to Jermain. I need to bring closure to the family and we need to hold accountable whoever’s responsible.” He continues, “I've actually done everything for Jermain that I hope law enforcement would do if one of my own kids was missing.”
Missoula County Police Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Department and the Flathead Tribal Police have all put in work and support into the search for Jermain.
“Someone out there knows what happened to Jermain and we need them to come forward to law enforcement.”
If have any information on where Jermain could be please contact Detective Baker at 406-552-6284.