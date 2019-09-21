MISSOULA- Missoula law enforcement brought national attention to the local case of a missing woman during an episode of the A&E television show Live PD.
Missoula Police Detective Guy Baker was interviewed by Live PD hosts about Jermain Charlo, a Native American woman who went missing after a night out with friends in Missoula in June 2018.
Detectives, friends and family have been searching for Charlo since her disappearance. Billboards with her photo are posted in the Missoula area.
In the interview, Baker said Charlo was a mother of two sons and was born and raised on the Flathead Reservation, with aspirations to be a wildland firefighter.
“A day doesn’t go by that I don’t think about Jermain Charlo and I’m very committed to finding out what happened to Jermain," Baker told Live PD. “I've actually done everything for Jermain that I hope law enforcement would do if one of my own kids was missing."
Multiple agencies in Missoula and Lake Counties have worked to support the investigation.
“Someone out there knows what happened to Jermain and we need them to come forward to law enforcement," said Baker.
Charlo has brown eyes, brown hair and is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has a flower tattoo on her chest and a tattoo of a deer on her left shoulder blade.
Anyone with information about Charlo is asked to contact Detective Baker at 406-552-6284.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is one of many agencies Live PD television crews are following this fall.