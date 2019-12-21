The Little Shell Tribe has been fighting for federal recognition for more than a century and as of Friday, their fight is over.
On Friday, the National Defense Authorization act for 2020 was signed by the president, making the federal recognition of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians officially become law.
The bill was in the final National Defense Authorization act for 2020 and said the Little Shell Tribe repeatedly petitioned the Federal Government for reorganization under the Act of June 18, 1934, commonly known as the Indian Reorganization Act in the 1930s and 1940s.
Federally recognized tribes receive funding from the Bureau of Indian Affairs and receive the right to self-government, as well as allow them to receive certain federal benefits and protections.
John Tester, Steve Daines and Greg Gianforte all said in a release that they were all honored to work towards the Little Shell Tribe’s recognition.