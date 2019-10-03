MISSOULA- The current Liquid Planet is transforming into two restaurants while it moves the main coffee shop operation into the former Zootown Brew on Broadway.
The grand opening for Liquid Planet's West Broadway is slated for Friday Oct. 4 at 5 PM. Geoffrey Sutton, who owns the West Broadway building, says Liquid Planet's owner thought it was a great opportunity as the coffee shop is remodeling its original space.
"We just decided it would be a fun project to work on together to put the coffee shop here and continue using it for some activities that benefit artists and the community," Sutton said.
Reinventing itself, Liquid Planet says they have new menu items and a new feel. However, this Liquid Planet relocation isn't the only thing co-owner Scott Billadeau has on his docket.
He says they're envisioning two bar and restaurants, one on the first floor and one in the basement.
"And then doing more of a speak-easy in the basement with a stage for live music,” Billadeau said.
Even as Liquid Planet expands what it offers, Billadeau said a 'global' outlook will be part of the design.
"To go full liquor license, to be able to offer drinks from all kinds from around the world, it's definitely a big step for us,” owner Scott Billadeau said.
The public can expect to see the new restaurants opening spring 2020.