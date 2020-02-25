Linda Rost, Montana’s 2020 Teacher of the Year, meets with senators in D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C.- Montana’s 2020 Teacher of the Year, Linda Rost toured Washington D.C. and met with both Montana senators.
Rost lives in Baker, Montana and teaches science classes at Baker High School.
She has a master’s degree in science education from Montana State University and is working on her Ph.D.
Senator Tester and Rost spoke and bonded over both being teachers. Senator Tester taught music in Big Sandy.
Senator Daines and Rost bonded over both attending Montana State University, Daines has a degree in chemical engineering from MSU.
Rost discussed the importance of STEM education with the Senators. Rost is one of four nation-wide finalists in the running for the National Teacher of the Year award.