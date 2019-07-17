Yellowstone National Park officials say a lightning strike burned the historic Mount Holmes Fire Lookout to the ground.
A park press release says the severe thunderstorm hit on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 16. No one was hurt, but the Mount Holmes Trail west of the junction with the Trilobite Lake Trail is closed. The summit is also closed.
Park officials say the Mount Holmes lookout was built in 1931 and was staffed until 2007.
"We are disappointed that this historic structure, as a window into the past, is gone,” said Yellowstone National Park Deputy Superintendent Pat Kenney in a press release.