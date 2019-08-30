HELENA- Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s office is looking for two men after a call about a sexual assault at gunpoint on August 25 around 10:24 A.M.
The victim told authorities two men had entered through an unlocked screen door, threatened the victim with weapons, sexually assaulted her and then left on foot.
The victim says she saw the men while they were walking up to her driveway.
The men were described in the police report as white, in their 40’s, wearing business suits and having a “clean-cut” appearance, with what appeared to be ID badges on.
The surrounding area was searched and neighbors were interviewed but the men were not identified or located and no similar calls have come in yet.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff ask anyone with information regarding this case to call Detective Pekovitch at 406-447-8243.