Two men have filed lawsuits against the Boy Scouts of America and Montana council, the men saying they were sexually abused by their scout leaders decades ago in Montana.
One man says he was sexually abused for about 3 years, from 1968 to 1971, by his scout leader when he was in troop 26 in Hamilton.
Court documents stating that the leader sexually abused the man repeatedly before, during, and after scouting activities.
The other man said he was sexually abused by his scout leader for about 5 years in the 80s when he was in troop 190 in Great Falls.
Court documents state that the leader acted like a father figure to the boy since his own father was in the military.
The suit alleges the man sexually abused the boy on the way to and from events, and on camping and hiking trips
We've reached out to the boy scouts of Montana’s leadership for comment on the case and this was their whole statement:
First and foremost, we care deeply about all victims of abuse and sincerely apologize to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting. We are outraged that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our programs to abuse innocent children. We believe victims, we support them, we pay for counseling by a provider of their choice, and we encourage them to come forward.
The safety and protection of children is the most important priority of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). The BSA has a multi-layered process of safeguards, including the following, all of which act as barriers to abuse:
Ongoing mandatory youth protection education for all volunteers, parents, and Scouts;
A leader selection process that includes criminal background checks and other screening efforts;
A leadership policy which requires at least two youth-protection trained adults be present with youth at all times and prohibits one-on-one situations where adults would have any interactions alone with children – either in person, online, or via text;
Prompt mandatory reporting to law enforcement of any allegation or suspicion of abuse;
A 24/7 Scouts First Helpline (1-844-726-8871) and email contact address (scouts1st@scouting.org) to access counseling and help needed to report any suspected abuse or inappropriate behavior; and
The Volunteer Screening Database – a tool the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends for all youth-serving organizations – to bar individuals that should not be working with children from joining our programs.”
We believe victims and remove individuals based on only allegations of inappropriate behavior. We steadfastly believe that one incident of abuse is one too many and we are continually improving all of our policies to prevent abuse. This is precisely why we fully support and advocate for the creation of a national registry overseen by a governmental entity, similar to the national sex offender registry, of those who are suspected of child abuse or inappropriate behavior with a child, thus allowing all youth-serving organizations to share and access such information. We call upon Congress and other youth-serving organizations to support this initiative.
For more information about the BSA’s youth protection policies, please visit: www.scouting.org/youth-safety.