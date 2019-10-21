BOZEMAN - An account is set up to accept donations for the family of a Gallatin County sheriff's deputy who died in the line of duty over the weekend.
Deputy Jake Allmendinger died Saturday while responding to an incident on a steep, icy road.
Monday, several law enforcement agencies joined the sheriff's office in escorting his body to the state medical examiner’s office in Billings.
From the sheriff's office:
For those looking to help, a fund for the Allmendinger family during this difficult time has been set up through the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association. No other donation organizations are approved by the family and no one will contact you asking for money.
We highly encourage folks to donate monetarily rather than with food or other items to best ensure their donations are used most effectively and don’t go to waste.
Donations can be made by check, made out to the MSPOA, and write "Allmendinger Family" in the memo line. Mail checks to: MSPOA, PO Box 794, Helena, MT 59624
Over the phone: Call MSPOA at 406-443-5669 and pay with credit card.