POLSON - The sheriff's office is identifying the suspect and victim in a fatal shooting in Ronan on Oct. 8.
Sheriff Don Bell says deputies responded to a report of an accidental shooting on Parizeau Lane on Tuesday around 4 PM.
The sheriff says Jim E. Lewis, 65, was shot and killed by James S. Deaton, 78. The men lived in the same residence in Ronan and the shooting took place indoors.
Deaton has been arrested under suspicion of homicide.
Bell says investigation is underway and no further information will be made available at this time.