RONAN, Mont. - The Lake County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a woman who was possibly involved in a crash Monday night.
According to a post on Facebook, Leona Bellymule, 26, was possibly inside a vehicle that crashed on Round Butte Road in Ronan, though authorities don't know for certain whether she was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Bellymule was last seen wearing a black jacket and brown winter boots. She is 5'2" and 140 lbs. According to law enforcement, she does not have a cell phone, so they cannot track it.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 406-883-7301.