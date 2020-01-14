Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... LIGHT SNOW FOR SEVERAL HOURS. LIGHT SNOWFALL WILL CONTINUE THIS MORNING WITH ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATION OF UP TO ONE INCH EXPECTED. SNOW WILL TAPER OFF LATER THIS MORNING INTO THE EARLY AFTERNOON BEFORE ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOW SHOWERS DEVELOP. THESE SNOW SHOWERS COULD PRODUCE PERIODS OF MODERATE SNOWFALL THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING.