KALISPELL -- Kalispell police are gearing up to crackdown on drunk driving during the weeks leading up to the holidays until New Years.
The Kalispell Police Department and Montana Department of Transportation are urging drivers to remain sober or find a designated driver.
According to MDT, intoxicated driving is responsible for more than 40 percent of vehicle fatalities in Montana, whereas the national average sits at 33 percent.
Police and MDT say buckling your seat-belt is the most reliable protection in preventing a fatality due to intoxicated drivers.