Kalispell PD start security camera registration service to increase efficiency

KALISPELL - The Kalispell Police Department is looking to partner with business and home owners by having people register their security cameras.
This is a strictly voluntary program and it only applies to external security cameras at a home or business.
KPD says the program will allow them to pinpoint any registered cameras in the area where a crime happened and allow them to contact the owner of the camera to see if that person picked up anything suspicious on their cameras that could be helpful in a police investigation.
"We're looking for ways to become efficient and partnering with folks around the community and businesses around the community obviously, it's imperative for us to be efficient for the tax payer and for our responsiveness," said KPD Chief Doug Overman.
KPD says that in some past incidents home owners have already offered their surveillance video to help police. This project will speed up that process and allow police to contact camera owners directly for their footage, even if the owner was unaware a crime took place near their home or business.
The cameras would still be legally protected and not accessible to law enforcement without the owner's consent.
If you are interested in registering your external security cameras with KPD you can register here.