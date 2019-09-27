Watch again

History is in the making and it’s happening right here in Montana. This year June Eastwood has become the first openly transgender woman to compete at the Division-1 level in cross country and track. She is a senior at the University of Montana.

In high school, Eastwood won a state championship in multiple track events and cross country at Belgrade.

This story goes in depth into June’s life growing up, her decision to come out and why she chose to compete as a transgender athlete.

We hear from family, friends, coaches and the leading scientific expert on transgender athletes and adviser to the International Olympic Committee on the fairness of June competing and how this may change the scope of transgender athletes competing at the NCAA level moving forward.

Watch our special feature report from Shaun Rainey here: