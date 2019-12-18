HELENA - A short-term ban on flavored vaping products in Montana was passed by a judge on Tuesday and sale limitations of the products will be set in stone starting Wednesday.
Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services alerted e-cig merchants of the ban and what the rules and regulations entail.
According to the DPHHS, E-cig merchants are not forced to toss the products they currently have in stock, but the sale of flavored vaping products such as nicotine, THC and CBD are a part of the ban.
The ban is a response to the seven lung illness reports linked to vaping in Montana, as well as the outbreak of e-cig use among adolescence.
DPHHS says the trending dangers of e-cig use and addiction in adolescence remains the same.