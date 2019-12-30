BOZEMAN, Mont. - Monday is the final day of Hanukkah and the final night of a season of celebration for many Jewish people across the country.
The miracle of the oil that lasted for eight nights is observed every year in the Jewish community. In Montana, there's even more to celebrate.
This year saw the state's first gelt drop, where chocolate coins are shared as a symbol of giving. Menorahs were lit in town centers around the Big Sky.
But it's also become an unexpected time of mourning, with yet another Hanukkah-season attack on the Jewish community taking place over the weekend.
Five people were stabbed by an intruder at a rabbi's home outside of New York City, in what New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called an act of "domestic terrorism." The perpetrator also attempted to break into a nearby synagogue, but synagogue members locked the doors from the inside.
Rabbi Chaim Bruk, who leads Montana's Chabad Lubavitch community, says that while the incident breaks his heart, it is not surprising.
"We Jews are too familiar with the reality, where the world is silent as our people are attacked," Rabbi Bruk said in a phone call on Monday. "And anti-Semitism is anti-Semitism, whether it comes from the right, from the left, from the center, I don’t give a.... I couldn’t care less where it comes from. It needs to be spoken of, it needs to be condemned, it needs to be shut out of our society.”
The rabbi, who moved from New York to Bozeman 13 years ago, has a brother who lives just a five-minute drive away from the synagogue targeted on Saturday night.
But Rabbi Bruk has hope, adding that "the menorah teaches us that light will always overcome darkness and love will always overcome hatred and decency will always overcome prejudice;" clarifying that this will not happen unless anti-Semitic actions - even those that may appear to be small -are harshly condemned by people of all communities.
All five of the victims of Saturday's stabbing are Hasidic Jews. One left the scene in critical condition.
This attack comes just weeks after an assault at a kosher market in Jersey City, N.J. that left four victims dead.
The United States continues to experience a historically-high number of anti-Semitic acts.