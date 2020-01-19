BOZEMAN, Mont. - One of America's largest airlines announced a first for the industry this month, with JetBlue sharing plans to go carbon neutral on all domestic flights starting July 2020.
The airline said in a press release that it will offset carbon dioxide emissions from jet fuel through the use of a number of projects. The efforts are expected to eventually offset more than 15-17 billion pounds of CO2 emissions every year, which is equivalent to taking more than 1.5 million passenger cars off the road annually.
Also starting this year, any flights leaving from San Francisco International Airport via JetBlue will be powered by sustainable aviation fuel.
Under the 'Big Sky,' Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport came out with a big announcement of its own this week, adding its second and third JetBlue flights (to New York City's JFK airport and Boston) to its schedule.
Bozeman Yellowstone airport director Brian Sprenger says as we're becoming more aware of our impact on the environment, the steps taken by JetBlue are important in keeping the airline industry responsible and sustainable.
"Anytime somebody leaves their house, it's going to impact the environment," says Sprenger. "And air travel, while it's very economical, there is an impact. And so I think airlines and airports are continuing to look at reducing that."
Sprenger adds that flying a full plane, however, has less of an environmental impact than each of those passengers driving their own individual cars. Bozeman Yellowstone has been making its own efforts to be more responsible, installing a groundwater heating system that cools the terminal. It is also making the switch to focus on LED lighting, which uses less energy. More electric vehicles are also being utilized by airlines at the airport.