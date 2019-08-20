BUTTE- It was a shooting that shocked the state of Montana and the nation, 25 years ago when 11-year-old Jeremy Bullock, nephew of Montana Governor Steve Bullock, was shot and killed by accident on a playground in Butte.
Jeremy's April 12, 1994 death marked the country's youngest schoolyard shooting. Since then, the Butte community has come together to start the Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit which was at the Copper King Hotel, on Tuesday.
The summit aims to teach educators, law enforcement and community members how to create safer schools for children.
Jeremy's former principal and educational consultant Kate Stetzner says the summit also aims to help the community heal.
Stetzner said, "Through the years we've really made a big issue of not concentrating on the horrific event, but what can we do that we can support one another and become better neighbors and better community citizens."
Over 100 people attended the summit. Committee members invited mental health experts, law enforcement and teachers from all across Montana. People participated in workshops, conferences and break out sessions all day Tuesday.
Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich says law enforcement preparedness is crucial for the Butte communities safety.
"One death is too many deaths," he said. "And our officers know that and our officers are trained to respond to the school, to respond to the mall or wherever an active shooter is at and go right in and take care of the threat."
After the summit, committee members say they hope the conversation continues on mental health, gun violence and school safety across Montana.
Stetzner said, "We hope the message will get out of what a good thing it is and down the road we can do some more work and basically the bottom line is what we're doing is for kids."
Committee members say they hope to have a second summit next year. The summit will continue Wednesday with a self-care workshop for educators to help them better care for their students, following a tragedy.