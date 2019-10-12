Update 6:00 pm: An update was posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office saying law enforcement officials are still searching for Tory Gee with assistance from other jurisdictional partners.
The Sheriff's Office also said they appreciate the patience and vigilance of the public during the incident.
Update 11:34 am: Jefferson County Montana Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a stolen blue 1991 Chevrolet S10 pickup, license plate number 51-1565B. They are asking that if you see the pickup do not approach it and call 9-1-1 immediately.
BOULDER - Boulder area residents are being asked to stay vigilant as officials search for an escaped inmate.
Tory Gee escaped from the Jefferson County Detention Center at about 10:30 Friday night. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and orange pants. He has a clean-shaven face and head.
If you see him you are asked to call 911. Do not approach him.
Gee was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison in January of 2011 for counts of assault with a weapon, carrying concealed weapons and burglary. His latest record on a statewide inmate page shows he is on probation.
Montana Department of Corrections Correctional Offender Network Search says Gee has several offenses, the latest being burglary. Gee was sentenced on August 18, 2017, to 96 months/8 years.