BOULDER - Boulder area residents are being asked to stay vigilant as officials search for an escaped inmate.
Tory Gee escaped from the Jefferson County Detention Center at about 10:30 Friday night. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and orange pants. He has a clean shaven face and head.
If you see him you are asked to call 911. Do not approach him.
Gee was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison in January of 2011 for counts of assault with a weapon, carrying concealed weapons and burglary. His latest record on a statewide inmate page shows he is on probation.