FLATHEAD Co. - Flathead City-County Health Department has reported seven cases of influenza in Flathead County and they are pushing people to get vaccinated.
Health officials say the flu spreads through coughing, sneezing, and physical contact with something infected with the virus. Getting the flu shot is the most effective defense against the flu virus. Other ways to prevent spreading include washing hands, shielding your face when coughing or sneezing and staying home if sick.
According to health officials, those infected with the flu may experience:
- fever
- cough
- sore throat
- runny nose
- sore muscles
- headaches
- fatigue
Health officials stress the importance of getting a flu shot, not only for your own protection, but for the protection of others especially in high-risk groups. High-risk groups include those who are:
- Pregnant
- Over the age of 65
- Under the age of five, critically under the age of two
- Suffering from chronic respiratory issues
- Suffering from heart or brain conditions
- Diabetic