Kalispell bypass closure
UPDATE: Authorities say they responded to an incident of a 50-year-old man outside a chain-link fence on the overpass. He was reportedly hit on the bypass and has died. 

Authorities did not report foul play.

KALISPELL - Officers responded to an incident on the Three Mile Drive overpass along the Kalispell Bypass alternate Highway 93 at 2 p.m. on Monday. 

A road closure was reported, but Flathead County Sheriff's Office say traffic is now flowing.

