UPDATE: Authorities say they responded to an incident of a 50-year-old man outside a chain-link fence on the overpass. He was reportedly hit on the bypass and has died.
Authorities did not report foul play.
---
KALISPELL - Officers responded to an incident on the Three Mile Drive overpass along the Kalispell Bypass alternate Highway 93 at 2 p.m. on Monday.
A road closure was reported, but Flathead County Sheriff's Office say traffic is now flowing.
We will continue to update you with more information as the investigation continues.