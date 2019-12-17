BOZEMAN, Mont. - The impeachment process of President Donald Trump continues in Washington, D.C., as the final vote on impeachment in the House of Representatives is expected to take place on Wednesday.
A House Rules committee is meeting on Tuesday to discuss ground rules for a floor vote on the two articles of impeachment brought against the president: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Outside of D.C., supporters of the impeachment movement are gathering across the country to make their voices heard. The "Nobody is Above the Law" events are organized by nonprofit MoveOn.org Civic Action.
In Bozeman, supporters are planning a peaceful protest in front of the Gallatin County Courthouse at 4:30 PM.
The Bozeman event is one of nine similar rallies that are being held across the Treasure State on Tuesday.