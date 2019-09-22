Identical triplets born to Seeley Lake couple on Palindrome Day

Not one, not two, but three!
Identical triplets were born to a Seeley Lake couple on Palindrome Day, which was Thursday, September 19.
Not only were they born on 9-19-19, but a Facebook post from the happy couple read that the doctor at Community Medical Center said their first daughter was delivered at 7:19 in the evening, or 19:19 military time, according to his watch.
A press release from CMC says:
We are pleased to announce the birth of identical triplets born at Community Medical Center to Kristy Pohlman & Shawn Ellinghouse of Seeley Lake, Montana on Thursday, September 19 around 7:22 pm. Mother is in stable condition and the babies are being cared for in the Community Children’s NICU with all three babies in stable condition.
Yes, they barely missed that Palindrome time!
The odds of having identical triplets, by the way, are extremely rare.
Some news reports give the odds from one in 60,000 to one in 200 million pregnancies.
So a big, big, BIG congratulations goes out to the happy couple.