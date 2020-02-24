UPDATE 7:09 a.m.- MDT is reporting that traffic is now moving in one lane.
Right now Montana Highway Patrol is on scene. MDT maps show this just around the Ringing Rocks area.
----
BOZEMAN- Westbound on I-90, 6 to 16 miles east of Butte on Homestake Pass is closed.
MDT is reporting both lanes are blocked due to a tanker accident. MDT is saying that the tanker is "totally blocking" both westbound lanes.
This taking place at milepost 239. MDT is asking you to take it slow and to be ready for delays.
You can track MDT reports here. We will continue to keep you updated.
First update- 2/24/2020 6:30 a.m.