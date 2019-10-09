UPDATE - I-15 has reopened after snow and ice forced a closure overnight at the Montana Idaho border. Road conditions as of right now are listed as snow and ice covered. Stay safe.
DILLON - A stretch of Interstate 15 is closed, beginning south of Dillon and extending through the Montana-Idaho border at Monida.
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting that the road was closed Wednesday afternoon due to winter weather.
Idaho transportation authorities report that a section of I-15 is also closed on the Idaho side of the border.
Click here for the latest travel updates from MDT.