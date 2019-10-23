BOZEMAN - The Montana Highway Patrol reports that no one was seriously injured in a crash involving a semi and a Jeep on I-90 east of Bozeman.
The westbound lanes of I-90 were completely blocked for a few hours on Wednesday morning. As of 1:30 pm traffic resumed.
Trooper Michael Severson says a semi jack-knifed in icy conditions and was hit by a Jeep. The driver and passenger from the Jeep were taken to the hospital as a precaution, as was the semi driver.
The passenger incurred minor injuries but no one else was hurt, Severson says.