As hunting season approaches, wildlife officials remind people not to hunt on Mount Jumbo.
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks and the City of Missoula sent out a reminder that rifle or archery hunting is prohibited on city-owned conservation lands on Mount Jumbo.
FWP recommends hunters keep their firearm concealed or shouldered as an indication that you are not actively hunting while hiking across the lands to access other parts of the mountain or Public Forest Service lands. FWP also recommended that people as well as their dogs wear high visibility colors while recreating on the mountain where hunting is permitted. Recreationists are encouraged to report any wrong doing to FWP's 24-hour hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT.
To see maps where hunting is permitted, check out Montana Hunting Regulations.