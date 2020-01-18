HELENA- Fishing and hunting licenses and tags this year are going to see a little change.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks says starting March 1, both licenses and carcass tags will be printed on normal-sized paper, and anyone buying a license will be able to print them off at home.
The weather-resistant paper FWP originally produced the licenses and tags on is expensive, and the printing technology for it has become so outdated it’s almost impossible to replace says FWP.
Being able to print licenses and tags off at home means hunters will not have to wait for special permits or licenses in the mail because they will be able to print them at home or at their local license provider.
The ability to have your license on a mobile device also comes with the change as well, meaning things like fishing licenses do not need to be printed out.
Carcass tags, however, still need to be printed out.
Anyone using a carcass tag is recommended to carry a small sandwich bag with them while hunting to place the validated carcass tag in the bag before attaching them to an animal. Bags ideal for the application will be available at all license providers, but FWP says any small sandwich bag will work.
FWP also says they will no longer accept mail-in applications, saying the small percentage of mail-in applications they receive creates a time-consuming, expensive and inefficient delay in the license-drawing process.
Starting in 2020, hunters can apply for licenses and permits online or at an FWP office.
Information sheets will be available online or at an FWP office for those who still look for written guidance to help them through the application process.