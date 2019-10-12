Hundreds run and walk to support Missoula's Race for the Cure

MISSOULA- October is national Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with 1 out of every 8 women being diagnosed with breast cancer every year. In Montana alone, 804 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed this year.
That's why early Saturday morning cancer survivors, patients, family, and friends gathered at Caras Park in downtown Missoula for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.
With hundreds in attendance to run or walk the annual 5k, Caras Park was filled with supporters dressed in pink.
Raising over $10,000 for the foundation, people in attendance say seeing all of the pink, and all of the breast cancer awareness supporters, shows how much breast cancer affects a community.
"It shows me that it affects so many people, it's so prominent that so many people are going through it. I want to raise awareness because there are so many people that it affects, not only those going through cancer but family and friends that support those that are going through cancer as well,” breast cancer survivor, Angela Craddock said.
75% of the proceeds raised today will stay in Montana going towards breast cancer research and to donate, click here.