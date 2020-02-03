MISSOULA - Police are investigating after human remains were discovered near the sewage treatment plant in Missoula.
According to information from the Missoula Police Department, an employee at the treatment plan found the remains around 10:40 AM on Saturday.
Officers on scene were able to confirm the remains were human, "but no identification was possible," according to police.
With assistance from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the remains were recovered and sent to the Montana State Crime Lab.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MPD at (406)552-6299, or Crime Stoppers at (406)721-4444.