BOZEMAN- The HRDC in Bozeman will be out flying signs in a fundraising effort to keep the Warming Center open.
This is the 10th winter season the Warming Center has been open serving Bozeman's to keep residents warm regardless of funds or situation.
The funds raised from the flying signs helps keep the doors open through March 31.
You can work a shifts from 9:00am - 12:00pm or 11:30am - 2:30pm
Volunteers are asked to come to the Warming Center, 2104 Industrial Drive, at the beginning of their volunteer shift.
Everyone will be given a sign, bucket, safety vest, and safety briefing and assigned a corner.
Teams and costumes are highly encouraged, you can find more information here.