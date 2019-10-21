BOZEMAN - According to a Facebook post from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, a funeral ceremony for Deputy Jake Allmendinger is scheduled to be held at the Commons and Journey Church in Bozeman this Friday, starting at 10:00 AM.
There will be a processional through town before the ceremony begins.
According to officials from Gallatin Search and Rescue, they are planning to accommodate over 1000 people.
From the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office:
For those looking to help, a fund for the Allmendinger family during this difficult time has been set up through the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association. No other donation organizations are approved by the family and no one will contact you asking for money.
We highly encourage folks to donate monetarily rather than with food or other items to best ensure their donations are used most effectively and don’t go to waste.
Donations can be made by check, made out to the MSPOA, and write "Allmendinger Family" in the memo line. Mail checks to: MSPOA, PO Box 794, Helena, MT 59624
Over the phone: Call MSPOA at 406-443-5669 and pay with credit card.