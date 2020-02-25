MISSOULA - Tax scams are among the most stubborn cons out there and they often reappear with a different spin every time.
One of the biggest thing that people need to look out for during tax season is believing people that are posing as the IRS. Scammers will pose as government officials and trick people into paying money or sharing personal information.
Make sure you only deal with a trustworthy tax preparation service. You can check the Better Business Bureau for the latest business profile before you use a company for the first time. Also check websites carefully and make sure you are looking at the real IRS website when filing your taxes electronically.
If you receive your tax information electronically from an employer, treat the information carefully. Only download the information on a safe, password protected computer.
The Better Business Bureau says one of the best ways to avoid a tax scam is to file your taxes as early as possible, before the scammer has the chance to use any of your information to file a fake return.
Remember to never give personal information over the phone. The IRS says if they are going to contact to you, they will do so by mail first, and they won't try to pressure you for information over the phone like a scammer will.
For more information on how you can avoid tax scams this season you can check out this link.