We first reported this story on Sunday, when the National Weather Service announced the Doppler radar would be shutting down for routine maintenance. Jason Anglin, a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service says it's all to upgrade the current system.
"Right now we are servicing our radar to make some long term improvements that can last another 20 years, it's already about 20 years old," said Anglin.
He says they're using other equipment, like a G.O.E.S. Satellite system, to track any potential storms that could sweep Cascade County while the Doppler radar is down.
"Here at the Weather Service we'll still be here and we'll still be producing all the weather information you'll need, your forecast, your watches, warnings, all this really means is that we'll be looking at some of our other equipment and other sensors for that hazardous weather."
Anglin adds that the N.W.S. primarily relies on other Doppler radars nearby to stay on top of weather patterns.
"We have some great remote sensing technologies, we use our new 'GOES' Satellite system, which can give us up to 1 minute of satellite data, it also has lightning sensing information on that. We do have some neighboring radars in Glasgow, Billings, and Missoula that will also help us out. And then we rely on spotters and viewers out there, that if they see anything, to let us know. Those observations in the field help us out even when the radar is working."
The Doppler is expected to be back up and running by the end of the week.