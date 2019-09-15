Sand Coulee Fire, Malmstrom Fire, Belt Rural Fire, Belt Ambulance, and the CCSO responded to a house fire in Belt early this morning.
The Belt Rural Volunteer Fire Department says flames broke out at a home on 524 Neel Creek Road. They believe the fire was burning for some time, and found the home and garage collapsed once they arrived on the scene.
The homeowners were not home at the time and nobody was hurt.
The house, a shop, and garage were completely lost.
Exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.