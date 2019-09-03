CLARKSTON, Mont. - One property owner has been evacuated and multiple agencies are responding after a wildfire broke out in a rural neighborhood.
Authorities say about 10 acres of grass and timber are burning near Clarkston, outside Three Forks. The fire was reported around 1 PM on Tuesday.
Our reporter at the scene spoke with one homeowner who's been evacuated. She said she thinks the fire started due to sparks from a neighbor's machinery.
Responding agencies include Gallatin County and the Montana Department of Natural Resources.
We'll bring you updates as we learn more.