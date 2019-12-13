Holiday items that can't be recycled

The holiday season is filled with lots of bows, plastic packaging and gift wrap, but what many homeowners don't know is if holiday items are recycled incorrectly, a lot of it ends up at the dump.
Republic Services in Missoula collects around 450 tons of recyclables each month. However, since many people recycle incorrectly, about 20 tons of what could be recycled goes to the dump each month. During the holiday season, that number goes up. Between Thanksgiving and News Years day, there's about a 25 percent increase in volume or about one thousand pounds of extra waste per household.
Republic Services has a "naughty or nice" list for holiday recyclables.
When you get a gift bag, you can recycle the tissue paper, but you can't recycle the gift bag or bubble wrap.
What about that wrapped gift box? You can recycle the box itself and the plain wrapping paper. However, if it has glitter or foil, you can't. You also can't recycle any bows or tags.
David Seeberger the operations supervisor at the Missoula Republic Services said if you don't separate correctly, it causes more harm than good.
"If we don't get materials that we can process, then that material actually wounds up going to the landfill so we've wound up wasting both our customers and our time," Seeberger said.