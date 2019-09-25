The U.S. National Weather Service is predicting a severe early-winter storm to strike a wide swath of Montana over the weekend, with several inches of snow, slick roads and life-threatening conditions for backcountry hunters and hikers.
Weather forecasters are recommending that ranchers, farmers, gardeners and anyone else who works outside to get ready for the winter. Irrigation pipes and sprinkler systems are likely to freeze, and gardens should be picked clean.
The intense weather starts early Thursday morning, when high winds are expected to hit the Rocky Mountain Front and eastern Glacier County.
Heavy snowfall and record cold temperatures are expected to start on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 28 and intensify through Sunday for many regions. Higher elevations are expected to receive 8-12 inches of snow and the valleys are expected to see 1-2 inches of accumulating snow by Sunday morning.
As much as 30 inches of snow is predicted for Marias Pass.
From the NWS Missoula:
The latest snowfall amount forecast is in, and it's looking more and more plausible for accumulating valley snowfall by Sunday morning. Accumulations will be minimal, but for so early in the season, it will be a major impact, along with all the other impacts we'll see. Suffice to say: this will be a historic storm.