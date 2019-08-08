BOZEMAN - A highway patrol trooper says traffic on I-90 on Thursday was stalled in part because drivers were slowing down to gawk at a wreck.
The rollover was reported Thursday, Aug. 8 around 10:25 AM.
Sgt. Patrick McLaughlin with the Montana Highway Patrol says a small gold car crossed the median and rolled into traffic. The driver received a minor injury and went to the hospital in the rollover.
McLaughlin says traffic was backed up two miles because of the crash and drivers slowing to take pictures and video of the wreck.
"Remember not to slow down just to video someone's bad day," McLaughlin says via Twitter.
It was cleared by 11 AM.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.